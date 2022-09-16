Two-year German yields hit 2011 high, ECB rate hike not fully transmitted to repo

Short-dated German bond yields rose to 11-year highs on Friday as ECB policymakers emphasized that tackling rising prices was their priority and August inflation in the bloc was revised upwards. Concern was also growing that the European Central Bank's unprecedented rate hike last week has not fully filtered into money markets.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos made comments prioritising the bank's fight against inflation, even as the bloc braces for recession. The European Central Bank lifted its policy rate by an unprecedented 75 bps last week to "frontload" policy tightening and promised more hikes, prompting investors to raise their bets on how far the bank will hike.

On Friday, traders continued raising those bets and priced in 70 bps of hikes in both October and December, and peak rates at around 2.6% in mid-2023. Data showing euro zone inflation rose 0.6% in August from July, compared with an estimate of 0.5%, also put upward pressure on bond yields.

Germany's two-year yield, sensitive to rate expectations, rose as much as 9 bps to 1.62%, the highest since 2011. The 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose as much as 8 bps to 1.817%, the highest since mid-June.

The yield spread between 10-year and 30-year German bonds, which inverted for the first time on record on Thursday, was around -2 bps. "(The market is) pricing in that the ECB is going to have to cause pain to get inflation expectations back down," Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank, said.

REPO MARKET Focus was also on money markets. While the bloc's overnight rate, ESTR has risen in line with the ECB's 75-bps hike, rates on German repurchase agreements, where investors borrow bonds in return for cash, have only risen around 55 bps, according to Commerzbank data.

That means the ECB's rate hike is not being fully transmitted to a key market, potentially weakening some of its effort to tighten policy, analysts said. Last week the ECB decided to temporarily pay interest on member states' cash deposits, addressing fears that not doing so would worsens a collateral shortage in the bond market.

That shortage is a result of years of ECB purchases that have also made it very expensive to borrow bonds in the repo market. "We would have expected such an impaired transmission into repo markets only in absence of last week's ECB intervention," Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank, said.

The spread between two-year interest rate swaps and German bond yields initially dropped after the ECB's deposit decision, having risen to its highest since the euro zone debt crisis. But it has reversed much of that fall this week in another sign that the market remains squeezed. Leister expects pressure to remain on repo markets and swap spreads as the ECB's measure on deposits is only temporary, adding that this raises the risk of a further intervention.

