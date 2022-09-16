Woman stabbed to death outside rly station in Navi Mumbai

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death by an unidentified person near Panvel railway station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident took place outside the railway station around 10 pm on Thursday, an official said. Priyanka Rawat, a digital marketing executive, was killed by an unidentified person who slit her throat with a knife and fled the scene, he said.

A passerby found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but she died before admission, he said.

An offence of murder has been registered at Khandeshwar police station and a manhunt has been launched for the unidentified accused, the official said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area and using technical inputs to identify the accused, he said, adding that people known to the victim are being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)