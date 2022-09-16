Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death outside rly station in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:13 IST
Woman stabbed to death outside rly station in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death by an unidentified person near Panvel railway station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident took place outside the railway station around 10 pm on Thursday, an official said. Priyanka Rawat, a digital marketing executive, was killed by an unidentified person who slit her throat with a knife and fled the scene, he said.

A passerby found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the police were subsequently alerted, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but she died before admission, he said.

An offence of murder has been registered at Khandeshwar police station and a manhunt has been launched for the unidentified accused, the official said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area and using technical inputs to identify the accused, he said, adding that people known to the victim are being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022