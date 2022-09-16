Fire in 'poha' factory kills three women in MP's Ujjain
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:39 IST
Three women died and another was injured in a fire in a factory making 'poha' (a flattened rice dish) in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.
The incident took place in the Nagjhiri industrial area and the three women were charred to death while working in the production unit of the factory, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said.
''The cause of the fire is not clear yet. The deceased were identified as Durga (45), Jyoti Bai (25) and Chamma Paliwal (45). One woman was injured and is hospitalised,'' he said.
