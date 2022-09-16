Left Menu

Fire in 'poha' factory kills three women in MP's Ujjain

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:39 IST
Fire in 'poha' factory kills three women in MP's Ujjain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women died and another was injured in a fire in a factory making 'poha' (a flattened rice dish) in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in the Nagjhiri industrial area and the three women were charred to death while working in the production unit of the factory, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said.

''The cause of the fire is not clear yet. The deceased were identified as Durga (45), Jyoti Bai (25) and Chamma Paliwal (45). One woman was injured and is hospitalised,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022