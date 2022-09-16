Gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

The customs department on Friday said it has seized gold worth Rs 54.70 lakhs from a passenger coming from Dubai at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here.

In a statement, it said the gold was seized from an employee of a private airline on September 15.

The accused was intercepted by officers of the department and searched, the department said, adding that two packets wrapped in black adhesive tape and containing nine gold biscuits weighing 1,050 grams were found on him.

On interrogation, he admitted that the gold was collected from under a seat on the flight which was left there by a passenger, an official said.

''The employee disclosed that he had been smuggling gold using the same modus operandi for the last three months. The employee has been arrested and the Customs department is carrying out searches in the case,'' the statement said.

