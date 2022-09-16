Left Menu

2 killed in train accident

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:54 IST
2 killed in train accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died after a train hit them at the Avaneeshwaram Railway Station near here, police said on Friday.

The deceased were Sajeena (39) and Rahimkutty (62).

''As per the information received by us, both were hit by a train while they were on the track,'' the police told PTI.

The railway station does not have a foot-overbridge, they added.

Rahimkutty, a local panchayat member, succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that Rahimkutty lost his phone while crossing the railway track and fell down while trying to retrieve it and Sajeena was reportedly trying to help Rahimkutty.

Postmortem on the bodies were completed. Further details were awaited.

