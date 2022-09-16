Left Menu

Mankind Pharma files draft paper with SEBI for IPO

Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd, which is known for the brands like Manforce Condoms and Prega-News, has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for IPO.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:12 IST
Mankind Pharma files draft paper with SEBI for IPO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd, which is known for the brands like Manforce Condoms and Prega-News, has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for IPO. The Initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 (around 4 crore) equity shares by the company's promoters and existing shareholders.

The promoters of the company include Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, Sheetal Arora, Ramesh Juneja Family Trust, Rajeev Juneja Family Trust and Prem Sheetal Family Trust. The offer for sale comprises up to 1 crore shares by promoter Juneja family, up to 2 crore shares by Capital International, up to 99.65 lakh by Beige, and up to 50,000 equity shares by Link Investment Trust.

The size of the IPO is estimated to be around Rs 7,500 crore. This will be among the largest ever IPO in the Indian pharma industry. Mankind Pharma was incorporated in 1991. The company's popular brands include Prega-News pregnancy testing kits, Manforce condoms, Gas-O-Fast ayurvedic antacids and acne-treating medicine AcneStar.

Mankind Pharma operates 23 manufacturing facilities across India, including in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand as of March 31, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022