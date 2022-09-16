Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed for denying ride

A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed by two people here after he refused to ride them, police said on Friday.Sources said police nabbed two suspects after filing an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the auto-rickshaw driver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:36 IST
Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed for denying ride
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed by two people here after he refused to ride them, police said on Friday.

Sources said police nabbed two suspects after filing an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the auto-rickshaw driver. However, police are yet to confirm the development.

According to the complaint filed by the auto-rickshaw driver, Avnish, native of Kashgang in Uttar Pradesh the incident took place around 11.45 pm on Wednesday when he was waiting for passengers at IFFCO Chowk. In the meantime, two youths, who were allegedly drunk, sat in the auto-rickshaw.

''They asked me to drop them off at the bus stand and I refused. Enraged by this, both the youths thrashed and abused me. Soon after, one of them took out a knife from his pocket, attacked my shoulder and fled away after threatening to kill me. A friend, who was standing nearby, took me to hospital,'' the auto-rickshaw driver said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the two accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 police station.

''We have identified the accused and they will be arrested as early as possible'', said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Subhash Kumar, the investigating officer.

