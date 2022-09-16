Around 500 guests expected at Queen Elizabeth's funeral - UK foreign office source
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:50 IST
Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday.
Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said.
