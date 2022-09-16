Around 500 guests expected at Queen Elizabeth's funeral - UK foreign office source
Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said.
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:58 IST
Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince of Bahrain, the Amir of the State of Qatar and the Sultan of Oman. The Saudi royal family will also be represented, the source said.
For a list of other leaders who have confirmed their attendance, please see:
