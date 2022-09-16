Left Menu

Around 500 guests expected at Queen Elizabeth's funeral - UK foreign office source

Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday.

Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince of Bahrain, the Amir of the State of Qatar and the Sultan of Oman. The Saudi royal family will also be represented, the source said.

