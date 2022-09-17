Three die due to electrocution in UP's Gonda

Three people died due to electric shock after coming in contact with a broken wire in this district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the Colonelganj police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Munna Upadhyay told PTI that the deceased were identified as Vinay Kumar (25), his brother Sumit (20), residents of Kocha Kasimpur village, and their friend Shubham alias Raja (18).

The three were returning to the village on a motorcycle in the evening when the came in contact with a live wire which had fallen from an electric pole due to adverse weather conditions.

The trio were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. On behalf of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the report of providing assistance to the victim's family in accordance with rules is being sent to the higher officials, the CO added.

