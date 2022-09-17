Left Menu

U.S. FDA approves Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 09:38 IST
U.S. FDA approves Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
FDA

Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved bluebird bio's gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.

"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said in a statement, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022