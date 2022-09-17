APML: The logistics service provider transported 300 tonne Granite block for Netaji's 28 ft statue at India Gate

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd): Recently, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi unveiled the 28 Feet Tall Statue of India's Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, New Delhi as a part of Central Vista Redevelopment Project. It was the proud moment for Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd, who was the transporter for 300 Tonne Monolithic Granite Block used to carve the statue of Netaji's Subhas Chandra Bose emplaced under grand Canopy at India Gate. This 300 MT Granite Boulder was transported all the way from Warangal, Hyderabad to New Delhi on especially assembled VMT 14 line of hydraulic axles of 138 tyres with German make FH 460 Volvo Puller by travelling approx. 1665 Kilometers due the special convey of a dedicated professional accompanied from origin to destination. At the time of unloading, the dynamic power packs were used by the expert team of APML.

According to Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd, "It is one of the notable moments for APML to serve for such a national movement of the country. We have successfully dealt with more than 20.56 lakhs number of transportation projects so far. But, transporting the Netaji's Statue is a remarkable achievement for my company. I am thankful to the government authorities, RTO's, Police and National Highway Authorities, which immensely supported APML to execute this project seamlessly." He further said, "APML's Coordination team handled the project successfully in spite of various odds enroute and delivered the shipment safely and timely. This is not the first time; APML is always at the forefront in leveraging the country's development."

The statue was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sep 8, 2022. On the occasion, the Prime Minister recapped and proud of India's heritage, and at the same time, he wanted to make India modern. Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. is India's largest relocation company incepted in the year 1987. With the visionary approach of its founders Ramesh Agarwal and Rajinder Agarwal, the company is moving ahead towards the growth path. It holds fleet of more than 1200 GPS Enabled vehicles, 3000+ Trucking Cubes, 20+ lac square feet of ultra-secure warehouses, a wide international presence, and an establishment of 125 self-owned offices in various cities to serve 1264 destinations within India and 182 countries abroad, APML continues to carve a culture of success that fuels the transformation and ropes the growth worldwide.

