Veeam Multi-City Roadshow to Highlight the Modern Data Protection Journey in Gurugram

The Hop On Veeam roadshow brings together Veeam customers, partners and peers to learn, interact and gain hands-on experience in protecting data against ransomware, cyber attacks and disasters Gurugram, INDIA – September 17, 2022: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced the launch of 'Hop On Veeam: Your journey to Modern Data Protection', a multi-city bus roadshow in India, showcasing innovations around its most advanced data protection solutions across all environments - cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes, and physical.

Veeam partners, customers, and distributors will gain insightful discussions on the current data protection landscape and engage with Veeam stakeholders about key data protection best practices. Hop On Veeam bus will include a hands-on lab unlike any other, with engineers showcasing on-demand live demos on cloud-native solutions for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SaaS offerings for Microsoft 365, Continuous Data protection solutions (CDP), Veeam disaster recovery orchestrator (VDRO), Veeam Cloud Connect, NAS Backup, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 and Instant Recovery to VMware vSphere.

Businesses' reliance on data, as well as the amount of data generated by them, is growing and making organizations even more vulnerable to cyberattacks. According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, in the last 12 months, 84% of Indian organizations were hit with ransomware, making cyber-attacks one of the leading causes of downtime for the second year in a row. This demonstrates the opportunity for Veeam to educate Indian businesses on the significance of data backups and the timely deployment of data protection solutions to ensure business continuity.

Commenting on the roadshow, Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, Veeam India & SAARC said, "Veeam's single platform helps customers ensure that every piece of data and every workload is safe, secure, and easily recoverable no matter where it resides. We are constantly innovating and are at the forefront of delivering solutions that help organizations accelerate their data protection journey. With this, we are happy to announce Hop On Veeam: Your journey to Modern Data Protection, which is our first ever multi-city roadshow in India. We are excited to showcase our new data protection innovations and connect with our Veeam community as we engage with them on steps their business should consider when strategizing on a data protection approach – one that should be fit for purpose, given the continual increase in data criticality and constantly evolving threat landscape." The Hop On Veeam bus will travel across 9 cities throughout the next month to raise awareness about the growing need for data protection solutions and demonstrate its ability to help businesses own, control, backup and recover data anywhere it resides – on premises or in the cloud. Cities and locations include Gurugram, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi & Bengaluru.

Shiva Pillay, General Manager and Senior Vice President- Asia Pacific and Japan, Veeam Software added, "Veeam is now outpacing the overall market maturation, growing at a much more rapid rate, and is firmly at the epicenter of the data ecosystem. And, APJ is now one of Veeam's fastest growing regions. With customer brands such Granules India, Mahindra Group, Parul University, Hero MotoCorp, Future Generali, and 63 Moons, India plays an important role in the region's growth. We are looking forward to engaging with customers and discussing current and future trends and demands in Modern data Protection during Hop On Veeam."

