Rajasthan: 4 killed, 8 injured in accident in Chittorgarh

Four people were killed and eight others injured when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday. Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and eight others injured when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred around midnight on Friday near Morvan village when they were returning to Indore from Udaipur after attending the last rites of a relative, the police said. Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot. The injured were referred to Udaipur after primary treatment in Mangalwad. The deceased have been identified as Indore residents Sohail, Shakila, Raja, and Zahid, Kavia said.

He added that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

