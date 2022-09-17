Left Menu

Auric Group Chairman Sandeep Aggrawal honoured by the chief minister of Haryana

Sandeep Aggrawal, Chairman of Auric Group was on Thursday honoured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The honour was announced in recognition of Auric Group's stellar work in the development of real estate in the state of Haryana.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:47 IST
Auric Group Chairman Sandeep Aggrawal honoured by the chief minister of Haryana
Auric Group Chairman Sandeep Aggrawal Was On Thursday Honoured By Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar For Being An Integral Part Of Emerging Haryana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): Sandeep Aggrawal, Chairman of Auric Group was on Thursday honoured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The honour was announced in recognition of Auric Group's stellar work in the development of real estate in the state of Haryana. The government of Haryana conferred Aggrawal the honour at the Emerging Haryana Program held at Rohtak on September 15, 2022, organised by Zee Media. The event was attended by prominent personalities from across industries of Hospitality, Education, Business and Real Estate.

The event honoured the prominent personalities from different fields of politics, business, real estate, and industries- individuals and business houses who are working towards the development of Haryana in their respective fields. "On behalf of the Auric Group, I feel humbled and honoured to receive such a prestigious honour from our Chief Minister. This is a true recognition of our philosophy where we intend to do well and at the same time do good", said Sandeep Aggrawal, Chairman Auric Group.

Auric Group over the years has expanded through their commercial and residential projects on a national stage while continuing to strengthen the foundations of Harayana, from where it first started. The Group has upheld the spirit which has always believed firmly in inclusive growth and giving back to the community. Aggrawal and Auric Group have become an inspiration to the real estate community, employees, partners and other stakeholders. The growth of Auric Group is intertwined with that of Haryana over the past 10 years.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022