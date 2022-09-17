Auric Group Chairman Sandeep Aggrawal honoured by the chief minister of Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): Sandeep Aggrawal, Chairman of Auric Group was on Thursday honoured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The honour was announced in recognition of Auric Group's stellar work in the development of real estate in the state of Haryana. The government of Haryana conferred Aggrawal the honour at the Emerging Haryana Program held at Rohtak on September 15, 2022, organised by Zee Media. The event was attended by prominent personalities from across industries of Hospitality, Education, Business and Real Estate.

The event honoured the prominent personalities from different fields of politics, business, real estate, and industries- individuals and business houses who are working towards the development of Haryana in their respective fields. "On behalf of the Auric Group, I feel humbled and honoured to receive such a prestigious honour from our Chief Minister. This is a true recognition of our philosophy where we intend to do well and at the same time do good", said Sandeep Aggrawal, Chairman Auric Group.

Auric Group over the years has expanded through their commercial and residential projects on a national stage while continuing to strengthen the foundations of Harayana, from where it first started. The Group has upheld the spirit which has always believed firmly in inclusive growth and giving back to the community. Aggrawal and Auric Group have become an inspiration to the real estate community, employees, partners and other stakeholders. The growth of Auric Group is intertwined with that of Haryana over the past 10 years.

