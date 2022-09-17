Manav Rachna Family paid homage to founder visionary Dr O.P. Bhalla on his 9th remembrance anniversary through various ISR initiatives

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The entire Manav Rachna family paid a wholehearted homage to the Founder Visionary, Dr O P Bhalla, on his ninth remembrance anniversary today through a Mega Blood Donation Camp and Ek Mutthi Daan at the Manav Rachna campus. The solemn day started with a floral tribute followed by bhajans by the students of Manav Rachna International School adding to the pious surroundings of the early morning peace at Dr O P Bhalla Memorial Sthal, fondly known as the 'Prerna Sthal' at the Manav Rachna campus. 1038 blood units have been collected during the Mega Blood Donation Camp organized in the loving memory of Dr O P Bhalla whose vision was to improve the health scenario of Faridabad and the nation as a whole. The camp was organized under the aegis of Dr O P Bhalla Foundation in association with the Lions Club of Faridabad; Rotary Club of Faridabad (East, Central, Golfers, Sanskriti, Aravali); and Samanvaya Parivar Trust.

The Camp was inaugurated by Vikram Yadav, DC, Faridabad, in the presence of Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, MREI; Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Dr Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Dr NC Wadhwa, DG, MREI; Dr Sanjay Srivastava, MD, MREI; Prof (Dr) I K Bhat, Vice Chancellor, MRU; Lt. Gen. R K Anand, Director General, MRIIRS; Brig Vijay Anand, Director HR; Dr Pardeep Kumar, PVC, MRIIRS, R K Arora - Registrar, MRIIRS; Dr Kameshwar Singh - Registrar, MRU and other senior dignitaries from Manav Rachna family. Vikram Yadav along with Satya Bhalla participated in 'Ek Mutthi Daan' under which 19500 kgs of dry grains were distributed among the NGOs of Delhi-NCR and Manav Rachna Support Staff. The entire Manav Rachna family contributed to generate this remarkable number of dry grains.

Appreciating the noble initiative, Vikram Yadav said, "I am delighted to see that Manav Rachna is dedicated to serve the society through various projects which play an essential role in creating compassionate and responsible citizens." He also congratulated Manav Rachna on completing the 25 years of its journey of excellence in academics, sports and community service. Dr Prashant Bhalla shared, "Through initiatives like Blood Donation Camp, we strive to inculcate the sense of community service in our students and the society. Ek Mutthi Daan, Sustainability projects, Vaccination Camps, Health Camps, Vocational Skill Education, Teacher on Call project are some of the initiatives that help us in taking forward the vision and mission of our Founder Visionary, Dr O.P. Bhalla to make quality education and health services accessible to all."

