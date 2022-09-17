Left Menu

Odisha road accident death toll rises to 7

The death toll in the accident on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway in Odisha has increased to seven with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said on Saturday.Three workers of a private steel and power plant were killed on the spot in a collision between a bus and a truck, while one of the injured died at a hospital on Friday.

The death toll in the accident on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway in Odisha has increased to seven with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said on Saturday.

Three workers of a private steel and power plant were killed on the spot in a collision between a bus and a truck, while one of the injured died at a hospital on Friday. The road accident happened in Jharsuguda town. Three more workers succumbed to injuries during treatment on Saturday.

The accident took place when the employees were returning to Jharsuguda township after their day's work at the plant site. There were 60 workers on the bus.

The district administration is bearing the cost of treatment. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal said around 18 workers have been discharged after primary treatment, while six others, who sustained critical injuries, have been moved to VIMSAR in Burla.

Four injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

