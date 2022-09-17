No need to visit RTO for 58 citizen-centric services

As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership, etc. can be now availed completely online, eliminating the need for the people to visit the regional transport office. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification in this regard on 16 September 2022.

These services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Saturday. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been undertaking several citizen-centric reforms to provide greater facilitation in availing transport-related services, it said.

Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden. Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)