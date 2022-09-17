Left Menu

Madras Chamber to focus on TN's Industry 4.0, Fintech, export promotion: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 16:43 IST
Madras Chamber to focus on TN's Industry 4.0, Fintech, export promotion: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Over century old industry body Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry would focus on export promotion, Industry 4.0 and financial technology that would support the Tamil Nadu government's vision of reaching a GSDP of USD 1 trillion as put forth by Chief Minister M K Stalin, an official said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu government's ambitious 'Naan Mudhalvan Scheme' is a major step in breaking the barrier, MCCI president T R Kesavan said.

According to him, the 186-year-old Chamber would bring out a handbook on regulatory compliance titled 'Doing Business in Tamil Nadu' by working closely with the government to promote new investments.

''The State government has undertaken various initiatives such as allotment of Rs 100 crore to improve the infrastructure of export companies, setting up knowledge city and releasing export promotion strategy to bring Tamil Nadu a leader among Indian States in export,'' he said.

The focus is on sectors like information technology, data centre, textiles, electric vehicle manufacturing, footwear as part of achieving the vision put forth by Stalin, he said.

The gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Tamil Nadu bounced back to 14.6 per cent in FY22 and it was expected to grow by 14 per cent in FY23, he said.

The State has embarked on a mission to achieve a GSDP of USD 1 trillion and exports of USD 300 billion by 2030. Tamil Nadu has attracted over Rs 50,000 crore investment proposals this year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022