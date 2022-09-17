Left Menu

Skyexch Africa Cup T-20 league has been organised in Willow Park Cricket Stadium, Benoni

SKYEXCH AFRICA CUP T-20 league has been organized under the aegis of AFRICA CRICKET ASSOCIATION & ICC in Willow park Cricket Stadium in Benoni, Johannesburg from 15th Sep to 22nd Sep 2022, including the finals which will be played on 22nd Sep 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 17:53 IST
Skyexch Africa Cup T-20 league has been organised in Willow Park Cricket Stadium, Benoni
Skyexch Africa Cup T-20 league has been organised in Willow Park Cricket Stadium, Benoni. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): SKYEXCH AFRICA CUP T-20 league has been organized under the aegis of AFRICA CRICKET ASSOCIATION & ICC in Willow park Cricket Stadium in Benoni, Johannesburg from 15th Sep to 22nd Sep 2022, including the finals which will be played on 22nd Sep 2022. SkyExch is making huge strides in the sporting world by sponsoring & supporting cricketing tournaments worldwide.

Johannesburg is all set to host one of the most celebrated tournaments of the fastest format of the game of cricket. This cricket tournament will be played by 8 associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana & Mozambique) and will be live telecast in 186 Countries with the reach and visibility to 810 Million viewers across globe.

Super Sports (Africa), Sony TV (India and Indian sub-continent), Dubai TV (MENA & Europe) , Willow TV (America), Yupp TV , Flow TV (Carribean) are the major TV Broadcaster partners for this event . Corcom Media Ventures, along with Toyam Industries Limited (TIL), have jointly organized this event with a long-term vision to promote the sport of cricket on grass root level and create an engaging platform for budding cricketers in the African sub-continent.

Mohamedali Budhwani (Chairman and MD - TIL) said "We have always wanted to promote the game of cricket not only in India but worldwide. We see huge potential in African cricket. Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe are the primary countries who have established their presence in professional cricket. We want other countries to participate as well and want to provide a platform for the cricketers in these countries to showcase their talent." Budhwani is a sport enthusiast and promotes various sporting activities, in India and overseas, with a single vision to provide young and undiscovered athletes an opportunity to launch themselves.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022