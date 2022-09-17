Left Menu

Nargis Fakhri is back...would be seen in Hindi films soon

While Nargis Fakhri is tight lipped about her forthcoming films, we have got to know that she would be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa where she plays a happy go lucky girl who is half-Indian and half-American. The film directed by Ajayan Venugopalan stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi alongside Nargis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:32 IST
Nargis Fakhri is back...would be seen in Hindi films soon
Nargis Fakhri is back...would be seen in Hindi films soon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): While Nargis Fakhri is tight lipped about her forthcoming films, we have got to know that she would be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa where she plays a happy-go-lucky girl who is half-Indian and half-American. The film directed by Ajayan Venugopalan stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi alongside Nargis. The film is all set to be premiered at Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The actress we heard is also in conversation for a web show while her next Hindi film will be announced soon. The actress made her debut with the Superhit Rockstar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and went on to do films with actors like Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar and starred in a Hollywood film Spy.

The actress said, "I am excited to be seen in a Hindi film again. More films will follow soon." In an earlier interview the actress said she is open to doing web shows too, if the content is interesting.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022