India, Singapore hold ministerial meeting; discuss fintech, regulatory cooperation

India and Singapore discussed fintech, investment opportunities and regulatory cooperation among others during a ministerial roundtable on Saturday.

The Indian side was represented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, while the Singapore delegation was led by its Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

''Both sides deliberated upon wide range of issues which inter alia included #Financial Sector Operations, #Fintech, #Regulatory Cooperation, #Investment Opportunities and Current Economic Arrangements,'' it said in a tweet.

