Vehicle scrapping facility not required to verify vehicle record with police

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said that the requirement of necessary cyber security certifications for the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) has been removed.

The ministry in a series of tweets said RVSF will not be required to verify the record of the vehicles with local police before the scrapping of vehicles.

The deregistration process has been more simplified and made IT-driven, it added.

The ministry also said that it notified new rules to simplify and streamline the Trade Certificate regime in a bid to promote ease of doing business. There were some anomalies in the existing regulations, which were causing harassment in business establishments.

'' Accordingly, Trade Certificate will be required only in case of vehicles which are neither registered nor temporarily registered.

''Application for Trade Certificate can be made electronically on Vahan portal, without visiting the RTO, it said.

The vehicle scrappage policy has come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years.

