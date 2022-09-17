New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DES50 UP-LD WOMAN Lakhimpur Kheri: Woman dies of injuries sustained in sexual assault bid Lakhimpur Kheri: A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by two youths with sharp-edged weapons during a sexual assault attempt succumbed to her injuries here, police said on Saturday.

DES32 UP-DALIT-MINOR Body of minor Dalit girl recovered in UP's Budaun; family alleges evidence tampering by police Budaun (UP): The body of a minor Dalit girl was recovered near the railway line in Faizganj Behta police station area of Budaun district on Saturday, police said.

DES38 PB-AAP-REPORT CARD Punjab: AAP presents report card of 6 months; hits back at Opposition Chandigarh: The AAP on Saturday presented a report card of six months of its government in Punjab and hit back at the opposition parties, daring them to prove any major work done within six months of their governments during their decades old regime.

DES3 PB-STUBBLE-FIGHT Awareness, machines, engaging students, religious places: Punjab plans its stubble-burning fight Chandigarh: The Punjab government has prepared an elaborate plan involving a massive awareness drive, distribution of thousands of crop residue management machines and engaging students and religious places to fight paddy stubble burning during the upcoming harvest season.

DES22 UKD-KEDARNATH-PRIESTS Priests oppose gold plating of Kedarnath walls Dehradun: A section of priests in Kedarnath have opposed the gold plating of the walls inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Himalayan temple saying it amounted to tampering with its centuries-old traditions.

DES37 RJ-LD CONGRESS MEETING Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president Jaipur: The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party's national president, a state cabinet minister said here.

DES9 RJ-GEHLOT-MSME POLICY Gehlot to release MSME policy today Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Saturday launch the MSME Policy-2022 with a vision to set up 20,000 new MSME units with a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore and creating jobs for 1 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)