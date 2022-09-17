Delhi restaurant doles out '56-inch thali' to mark PM Modi's birthday

A Delhi restaurant on Saturday began offering a '56-inch thali' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The restaurant, Ardor 2.1, located in Connaught Place has curated the thali, replete with 56 dishes to celebrate the occasion.

The 'thali' (platter) will be available on order for diners till September 26. Suveett Kalra, the owner of the restaurant, said from Monday, people will also get an opportunity to win Rs 8.5 lakh if they are able to finish the 'thali' in 40 minutes. ''We are huge fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our restaurant is known for its thalis. The 56-inch thali is an assimilation of 56 dishes culminated into a single thali. It is to commemorate Modi's birthday and to honour what he has done for the country and its citizens,'' he had told PTI on Friday. Kalra said out of those who will be eating the thali between September 17 to September 26, two winners will get a chance to go on a free trip to Kedarnath, which according to Kalra, is one of the favourite places of Modi. The thali has 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of breads, dal and gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi also. ''The thali has 56 dishes from north India. The lunch 'vegetarian thali' is for Rs 2,600 plus taxes, while the 'non-vegetarian thali' is priced at Rs 2,900 plus taxes. The dinner thalis are priced at Rs 300 extra per thali,'' the owner had said.

