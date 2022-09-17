Left Menu

Tata Memorial Centre, BALCO Medical Centre ink MoU to drive excellence in cancer care

Tata Memorial Centre, an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vedanta Medical Research Foundation's flagship initiative, BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) to drive excellence in cancer care in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:18 IST
Tata Memorial Centre, BALCO Medical Centre ink MoU to drive excellence in cancer care
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Memorial Centre, an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vedanta Medical Research Foundation's flagship initiative, BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) to drive excellence in cancer care in the country. As per the agreement, BALCO Medical Centre and Tata Memorial Centre will join forces for the exchange of knowledge, and enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices, according to an official statement released by the Department of Atomic Energy.

BMC will leverage Tata Memorial Centre's (TMC) expertise and decades of experience in cancer treatment for developing best-in-class technical and medical guidelines. With this association, TMC will also empanel BMC as a referral centre for patients from Chhattisgarh, and neighbouring states. As part of the deal, the two organisations have mutually agreed to share best practices and evolving knowledge on cancer treatment. BMC will take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care.

Tata Memorial Centre and BALCO Medical Centre have also agreed to mutually conduct and participate in continuing medical education (CME) sessions at both locations. They have also agreed to conduct joint research or multi-centric trials. R A Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, and Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BALCO Medical Centre signed the MoU. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking about the association with BALCO Medical Centre, Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, said, "Tata Medical Centre has a track record of driving excellence in cancer care globally and aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education." "I have been closely associated with Balco Medical Centre and have seen their zeal to give high-quality and evidence-based cancer treatment to all patients who come to seek treatment. This association will help us to collaborate with the experts from BMC for mutual exchange of knowledge and conduct cancer research jointly. Interactions such as these will also allow assessment of the viability of any new idea amongst experts in both the organizations," Badwe said.

"When we started the BALCO Medical Centre 4 years ago, we set ourselves on a relentless mission of providing world-class and affordable cancer care to all by becoming the go-to cancer care provider in Central India. Now, with this MoU, I look forward to the next phase of our growth, wherein, together, we will learn more and find new ways to serve communities better," Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BALCO Medical Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022