Four injured after SUV rams into tractor trolley

Four people, including two women, were injured after their SUV rammed into a tractor trolley laden with iron rods near the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Saturday, police said. ''The victims were heading home when the accident took place at around 4.30 am near Gurgram Sector 31 flyover. The iron rods protruding from the tractor trolley pierced through the car, injuring four occupants while the fifth escaped narrowly,'' Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 40 police station said. A police officer said a team rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. It took some time to rescue the injured as the SUV was completely damaged, he said. ''We are waiting to record the statements of the injured and an FIR will be registered soon,'' the SHO said. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)