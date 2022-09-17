Nagpur: Woman falls to death from fly-over after car hits motorcycle

A woman fell to her death from a fly-over after a speeding car collided with the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Shaheed Govari fly-over, said an official of the Sitabuldi police station. The deceased was identified as Anita Roosevelt Bilpe (30), a resident of Circle Line, Wardha. Her husband was injured in the incident.

Anita and her husband Roosevelt were heading for the Zero Mile square on a motorcycle when a car came from opposite direction and rammed into them, said the official.

The impact was so strong that Anita was tossed into the air and fell off the fly-over. Sustaining grievous injuries, she died on the spot. The car driver was detained by police. Further probe was on.

