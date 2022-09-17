Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman falls to death from fly-over after car hits motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:28 IST
A woman fell to her death from a fly-over after a speeding car collided with the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Shaheed Govari fly-over, said an official of the Sitabuldi police station. The deceased was identified as Anita Roosevelt Bilpe (30), a resident of Circle Line, Wardha. Her husband was injured in the incident.

Anita and her husband Roosevelt were heading for the Zero Mile square on a motorcycle when a car came from opposite direction and rammed into them, said the official.

The impact was so strong that Anita was tossed into the air and fell off the fly-over. Sustaining grievous injuries, she died on the spot. The car driver was detained by police. Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

