Business brief

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has attended the East Asia Summit Economic Ministers’ Meeting on Saturday in Siem Reap City, Cambodia.

The meeting saw representation from all 10 ASEAN countries as well as 8 partner countries - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Russia and the USA, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

''The ministers exchanged views on global and regional economic developments including...post-pandemic economic recovery efforts, measures adopted to mitigate the impact of global supply chains disruptions and strong inflation pressure''.

