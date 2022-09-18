Left Menu

Small car segment to grow in volume terms: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:03 IST
Small car segment to grow in volume terms: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India expects the small car segment to grow in volume terms despite a decreasing share in the overall domestic passenger vehicles market, according to a senior company official.

While affordability is a major concern that has impacted the growth of the small-car segment, the company is betting on first-time buyers and more customers from rural as well as suburban areas -- tier II and III towns.

''We believe absolute volume (of small cars) will increase but as a percentage of the total volume (of passenger vehicles), which is 38 percent at the moment, this may show a decrease, but in absolute volume terms, it will increase,'' Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

The hatchback market used to fluctuate between 45-46 percent of the total passenger vehicles market for the last five years and last year it dipped to about 38 percent and SUVs with 40 percent of the overall market became the largest selling segment, he added.

However, in terms of absolute volume, Srivastava said the small-car segment is still pretty large.

''Roughly if you look at the last fiscal's full-year volume of about 30.7 lakh, 40 percent of that is a hatch. It was just under 12 lakh last year. The market for SUVs last year was 12.3 lakh. So, there is not a very large difference in terms of volumes,'' he said.

On why MSIL is bullish on the small-car segment, Srivastava said India's projected economic growth for the future propelling the requirement for transportation, a young population, and a stream of youth coming into the workforce every year act as favorable factors.

It is also one of the reasons why the first-time buyers in India are in the 45 to 48 percent range for the last 25 years, he said adding, ''there will be first-time buyers because new workforce coming in means the demand for the hatches will continue.

''We are still not a high GDP per capita country where people straight away go into a large car or a high price car''.

''So, that is the reason why we are confident that this demand in this segment will remain strong and grow,'' Srivastava asserted.

He, however, said one of the biggest challenges for the small-car segment is the affordability factor as consumers highly price sensitive.

With prices of the vehicles going up due to various factors such as compliance with new regulations like emission and safety norms, increase in commodity prices, and addition of new features to the cars, he said, the affordability factor has come down.

''The rate of increase of the income level of the consumers in this segment is slower than the increase in price levels.

''The rate at which these vehicle prices have increased in the past two-three years has been faster than income and thus the affordability factor has come down. As a result, we believe that this segment has become smaller than the SUV segment,'' Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022