27 dead after bus overturns on highway in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.

The early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

