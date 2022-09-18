Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:55 IST
Saudi C.Bank governor: inflation in the kingdom are still within a reasonable rate
Fahad al-Mubarak Image Credit: Wikipedia
Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said in a conference on Sunday that inflation in the kingdom is still within a reasonable rate.

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3% in August from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, accelerating from a 2.7% increase in July.

