New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling toy train services suspended due to landslide

The heritage toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in north Bengal has been temporarily stopped, owing to a landslide on a stretch connecting Rongtong and Tindharia stations, an official said on Sunday.

The joyride service covering Darjeeling, Ghoom and Batasia Loop, however, are operational, the North Frontier Railway official said.

A landslide on National Highway-55, running parallel to the railway line at the accident site, resulted in accumulation of debris on the tracks, said an official of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

Repair and restoration work may take a few days, he said.

Services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri are likely to restart on September 25, ahead of the Durga Puja festive season when tourists flock to the hills, the NFR official said.

The toy train service to Darjeeling from the plains had been briefly stopped due to another landslide in the first week of September.

