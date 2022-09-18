Left Menu

DPIIT working on law to decriminalise different provisions related to minor offences

The commerce and industry ministry is framing a law to decriminalise all provisions related to minor offences with an aim to promote ease of doing business in the country, a senior official said.Work is at an advanced stage for framing the ease of doing business and ease of living bill and the ministry is targeting to introduce it in the winter session of parliament, the official said.We are making an Act. We are bringing one bill and that one bill seeks to decriminalise all the minor offences mentioned in different Acts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:01 IST
DPIIT working on law to decriminalise different provisions related to minor offences
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry is framing a law to decriminalise all provisions related to minor offences with an aim to promote ease of doing business in the country, a senior official said.

Work is at an advanced stage for framing the ease of doing business and ease of living bill and the ministry is targeting to introduce it in the winter session of parliament, the official said.

"We are making an Act. We are bringing one bill and that one bill seeks to decriminalise all the minor offences mentioned in different Acts. We are having consultations with all the departments on the bill. We will bring a common Act for decriminalisation. Basically replacing imprisonment and fine with penalties, and rationalisation. For minor offences, there should be no jail. Instead, there should be a penalty," the official added.

Citing some examples, the official said at present there are jail terms for small offences like not doing whitewash in washroom and canteen.

The effort is aimed at decriminalising minor offences, and trivial procedural violations, by one law.

Several provisions have been identified across different laws of the central and state governments which need decriminalisation. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is piloting the bill.

DPIIT has already taken several measures to promote ease of dosing business and reduce compliance burden both for the industry and citizens.

The government has either removed or simplified or rationalised over 30,000 compliances.

A big exercise was carried out by the central ministries and states/UTs to reduce compliance burden and the aim of this exercise is to simplify, decriminalise and remove redundant laws.

DPIIT is closely engaged with states/UTs and ministries to improve the regulatory and governance model across the country. It has held national workshops on reducing compliance burden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022