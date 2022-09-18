Left Menu

Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.51 cr for 'annadanam'

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:42 IST
Mukesh Ambani. Image Credit: ANI
Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, also the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated Rs 1.51 crore to its 'annadanam' fund.

A senior official of the temple administration confirmed Ambani's visit on Saturday and the receipt of the donation.

The billionaire businessman was also accompanied by the fiancee of his youngest son, Anant Ambani.

The official also said that during his visit, the temple also put before him a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around Rs 50 crore and sought his help for it.

''He said he will consider it,'' the official said.

