Left Menu

Truck kills 6 loading luggage onto bus

Six people were killed by a truck while they were loading luggage onto a bus, about 35 km from Salem, early Sunday. A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing five, including the cleaner, on the spot, the police said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:51 IST
Truck kills 6 loading luggage onto bus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed by a truck while they were loading luggage onto a bus, about 35 km from Salem, early Sunday. According to police, Thirunavukkrasu and five members of his family and relatives were heading for Chennai to attend a function and were loading their luggage behind the bus. A truck coming from behind rammed into the bus, killing five, including the cleaner, on the spot, the police said. Thirunavukkarasu's wife Vijaya died while being admitted to hospital while another man is undergoing treatment, they said. A case has been registered and he truck driver has been reported absconding, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022