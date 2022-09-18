Left Menu

Bus crash victims in southern China were being transported for COVID reasons

The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government COVID transportation bus and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sandu county, which lies around 170 km (105 miles) southeast of the provincial capital, Guiyang, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 16:45 IST
Bus crash victims in southern China were being transported for COVID reasons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government COVID transportation bus and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sandu county, which lies around 170 km (105 miles) southeast of the provincial capital, Guiyang, police said. The bus was carrying 47 people and the 20 injured were being treated in hospital on Sunday, police told Reuters on Sunday.

Unverified reports and photos of the bus had been circulating throughout Sunday afternoon on Chinese social media generating an outpouring of anger once again at China's strict COVID policies and the initial lack of transparency from the authorities. "All of us are on this bus," was one popular comment being posted on social media app WeChat.

"When will all of this stop?" asked another. The crash quickly became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Sunday afternoon before, shortly after, it disappeared from the top 50 trending topics.

At least some widely shared and angry blogs on the topic were deleted from WeChat soon after publication, but some reports and comments initially remained, but many of the more critical ones were removed. Local media Caixin reported on Sunday that the victims were being transported for COVID reasons, citing sources at the Sandu County Emergency Management Bureau. Soon after a report in Tianyan News, which belongs to the state-owned Guizhou Daily said the bus was a vehicle specifically designed for transporting people to and from COVID quarantine.

"We have not yet confirmed this," an official at the Sandu publicity department called Mr. Yang told Reuters on Sunday when asked about the reports. "Please monitor official websites. If there are any updates on this we will announce any details promptly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022