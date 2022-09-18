Left Menu

Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly resumes Monday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:22 IST
Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly resumes Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly will resume on Monday, an official said.

The meeting of the seventh session of the current assembly was last adjourned sine die on March 28. It will be a continuation of the Budget session that was started in February this year, according to an official spokesperson.

A notification in this regard was published in the Rajasthan Gazette by the Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022