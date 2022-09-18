Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly resumes Monday

The Budget session of Rajasthan Assembly will resume on Monday, an official said.

The meeting of the seventh session of the current assembly was last adjourned sine die on March 28. It will be a continuation of the Budget session that was started in February this year, according to an official spokesperson.

A notification in this regard was published in the Rajasthan Gazette by the Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma, he said.

