UP: 2 teens feared drowned in Gomti river

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenagers are feared drowned after they were swept away in Gomti river while fishing on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) of Gosaiganj police station Anirudh Kumar Singh said one Mohammad Ansh (17) and Barkat Ali (16) residents of Saidpur village had gone to Gomti river for fishing near Odra village of Kotwali Dehat police station area at around 11 am.

They were swept by the river and are feared drowning.

On getting information about the incident, the police of Gosaiganj reached the spot and tried to find both of them with the help of divers but to no avail.

Efforts are on to track the teenagers, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

