Left Menu

On way home after father's death, CISF jawan killed in J-K as car plunges into gorge

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:33 IST
On way home after father's death, CISF jawan killed in J-K as car plunges into gorge
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was killed on Sunday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The jawan, Mohd Jaan, was posted in Kishtwar district and was travelling to his home at Kora village in Udhampur following the death of his father a few days back, the officials said.

The jawan lost control over his vehicle on reaching near Assar village and it rolled down into a deep gorge, they said, adding he was rescued in an injured condition but succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022