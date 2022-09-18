Left Menu

4 arrested for blocking railway berth via e-ticket

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force have arrested 4 people in connection with blocking of a railway berth through e-ticket, sources in the railways said.

The RPF suspect the involvement of some Pakistani citizens in the fraud, the sources said.

The RPF has seized mobile phones and a few e-tickets have been obtained from them, they said.

They said the kingpin hails from Bihar but had migrated to Bengaluru. He was running a Madrassa here.

After blocking seats, they used to search for their clients and sell the tickets at an exorbitant price, the sources said.

This has led to huge losses to the railways, they added.

