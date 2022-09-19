Left Menu

China approves 5 fixed-asset investment projects worth $11.45 bln in Aug

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 07:43 IST
  • China

China's state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in August approved five fixed-asset investment projects worth 80.2 billion yuan ($11.45 billion), NDRC spokesperson Meng Wei told a news conference on Monday.

That compared with eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 236.8 billion yuan approved in July.

China's economy perked up in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery, but was dragged down by a property crisis. ($1 = 7.0043 Chinese yuan renminbi)

