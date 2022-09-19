Left Menu

1 killed, 3 injured as container truck collides with bus in Pune

One person was killed and three others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Maharashtras Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.The accident took place around 12.30 am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad Road.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:39 IST
1 killed, 3 injured as container truck collides with bus in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad Road. The bus belonging the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was going towards Pune, they said.

''A container heading towards Saswad collided with the bus near Uruli Devachi. A passenger sitting behind the bus driver's cabin died and three other persons were injured,'' an official from Loni Kalbhor police station said.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022