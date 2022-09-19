1 killed, 3 injured as container truck collides with bus in Pune

One person was killed and three others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad Road. The bus belonging the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was going towards Pune, they said.

''A container heading towards Saswad collided with the bus near Uruli Devachi. A passenger sitting behind the bus driver's cabin died and three other persons were injured,'' an official from Loni Kalbhor police station said.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment, he said.

