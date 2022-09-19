Left Menu

Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting

** Joe Biden said on Sunday in CBS News's 60 Minutes that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. ** China's central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 10:59 IST
Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares were mixed on Monday as the central bank injected liquidity and cut its 14-day reverse repo rate, while U.S. President Joe Biden's latest comments on Taiwan spooked investors. Hong Kong stocks declined, with the tech sector falling the most, following a big sell-off in U.S. markets on Friday as investors weighed the risk of another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.14%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.16%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.96% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.35%.

** Other Asian markets were subdued on Monday as investors braced for a busy week with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a 100-basis-point hike in the United States. ** Joe Biden said on Sunday in CBS News's 60 Minutes that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

** China's central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor. ** China's August economic data overall is slightly better than expected, although the real estate market is weak, CICC said in a note, adding that the valuation of A-shares is relatively low and the market liquidity is abundant, so the medium-term outlook should not be too pessimistic.

** The country's tourism stocks, up 2%, and Food & Beverage stocks, up 1.4%, led gains ahead of a 7-day national holiday starting from Oct. 1. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tech index dipped 2.04%.

** Alibaba Group tumbled 3.4% and Meituan declined 1.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022