Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner exchange talks but U.S. embassy 'not fulfilling duties'
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.
In a statement on the Telegram messenger app, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of U.S. citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the U.S."
