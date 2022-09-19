Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner exchange talks but U.S. embassy 'not fulfilling duties'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.

In a statement on the Telegram messenger app, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of U.S. citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the U.S."

