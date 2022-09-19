Key industry conference on 'Automation' to be held, top HR leaders to participate

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): A major industry conference named Automation.NXT is going to be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Centered on the subject of automation, the conference will see a galaxy of senior HR leaders, chief transformation officers and chief information officers from across sectors share their experience of spearheading the automation, digitization, and transformation processes at their respective organisations. The 9 am. to 5 pm. event - to be held at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi - will unfold over five sessions.

These sessions will be centered on five themes which are as follows: 1. Tools, skills or collaboration - what's the hierarchy of priority during automation?

2. The CIO-CHRO winning team of automation - how do the two complement each other? 3. Best practices in automation and digitisation from an HR perspective

4. What takes for HR to lead and drive automation agenda in organisations? 5. Will automation give birth to more specialists?

Speakers at the conference will include Shailesh Singh, Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life Insurance; Amaresh Singh, CHRO, GE South Asia; Pradyumna Pandey, CHRO, Mother Dairy; Ramesh Mitragotri, CHRO Ultratech Cements; Kinjal Choudhary, CHRO, Cadila Pharmaceuticals; Sarajit Jha, Chief Business Transformation & Digital Officer, Tata Steel; Tuhin Biswas, CHRO, Emami Group; Rohini Seth, CHRO, Jubilant Life Sciences; Sanjay Bose, EVP - HR & L&D, ITC Hotels; Emmanuel David, former director Tata Management Training Institute and Dipankar Ghosh, Group Head-HR, Apollo Tyres, among others. Elaborating on the general theme of the conference, Pradyumna Pandey, CHRO, Mother Dairy, one of the speakers at the event, said, "Automation is changing the way we work and interact with employees. But it is important to ensure proximity with employees for identifying potential people-related challenges and their aspirations."

"With the ongoing transformation of work and worker, automation of workplace is inevitable with distinct advantages of speed, flexibility, convenience and competitive edge," said another speaker, GP Rao, Managing Partner & Founder, GPR HR Consulting. He added that the benefits of automation must be leveraged and the challenges addressed to ensure that automation remained an augmentation instead of an alternative to human power. "The power of automation in simplifying our lives and creating value is immense today," opined another participant, Shailesh Singh, Director and Chief People Officer, Max Life Insurance.

"Progressive workplaces are proactively embracing automation to enhance employee experience and enable org agenda," he added. Describing the significance of automation, another speaker Rajeev Singh, CHRO, Solara Active Pharmaceuticals remarked, "Automation should be a subset of the organisation's digital-transformation programme which gives desired results in terms of improving cost efficiency, productivity and the overall 'One' experience of the organisation."

The Automation.NXT Conference is being chiefly organised by HRKatha, a business portal and publication related to Human Resource affairs. Throwing light on the topicality and current relevance of the subject of the conference, Prajjal Saha, Founder & Editor of HR Katha said, "Automation is not just about technology. It will have wider consequences for talent, skillset, organisational culture, and the entire workforce."

Saha further opined that the primary objective of Automation.NXT was to identify the key problem areas and their solutions from across sectors. "The conference will be a learning experience, in that it will witness industry experts relate their real, professional experiences, while debating how the futures of organisations may be reshaped during and post automation," Saha explained.

