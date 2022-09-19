Left Menu

Syria weakens official exchange rate to 3,015 pounds per U.S. dollar

Syria's central bank has weakened its official exchange rate to 3,015 Syrian pounds to the dollar, a central bank statement said on Monday, while black market rates used for most economic activity sat around 4,440. The collapse of the pound has driven up the price of goods and aggravated hardship as Syrians struggle to buy food, electricity and other basics.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:27 IST
Syria central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
Syria's central bank has weakened its official exchange rate to 3,015 Syrian pounds to the dollar, a central bank statement said on Monday, while black market rates used for most economic activity sat around 4,440. The official rate was previously set at 2,814

Syria's economy, crippled by more than a decade of war, is increasingly dollarised as people try to protect themselves against currency depreciation and inflation. The collapse of the pound has driven up the price of goods and aggravated hardship as Syrians struggle to buy food, electricity and other basics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

