Bar manager dies as bike skids, pillion rider injured

The manager of a bar here lost his life and the pillion rider was critically injured when his motorbike skidded at Jeppinamogaru in the early hours of Monday, police sources said.The deceased has been identified as Pratap Shetty 32, a resident of Chikkamagaluru who served as a manager at the Wine and Dine bar at Thokkottu Ambika road.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:52 IST
The deceased has been identified as Pratap Shetty (32), a resident of Chikkamagaluru who served as a manager at the Wine and Dine bar at Thokkottu Ambika road. His cousin Abhi Shetty (22), also from Chikkamagaluru, who was pillion riding on the bike was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in the city. Abhi also works at the same bar as a counter boy.

The two were returning to Farangipete after work at around 2 AM when the rider lost control of the bike. Pratap died on the spot, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

