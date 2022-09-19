Project Suraksha - a preventive health check-up initiative by Tata Motors Finance, benefits 5000 truck drivers

The brand concluded a comprehensive health screen program in 15 cities across India Mumbai, September 19: Early this year, Tata Motors Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company, and a pioneer in the vehicle financing industry, launched the ‘Project Suraksha’ pledging to provide free health check-ups for truckers nationwide. Health camps were set up in collaboration with Collective Good Foundation (CGF), Samhita, a healthcare solution provider, in 15 cities of Ambala, Anuppur, Bhojpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Namakkal, Patna, Pune, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada, with on-the-spot registration. The health screening program was recently concluded, covering over 5000 truckers Pan India.

Truck drivers are at greater health risk due to the nature of the working conditions. The majority of truck drivers in India have back pain, hypertension, diabetes and eye-related issues. According to a recent study conducted for SaveLIFE Foundation by Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA), Backache (77%), Joint/ Muscle/ Neck pain (58%) and Constipation/ gas/ stomach problems (40%) are the top three health problems among Indian truck drivers. Furthermore, 35.5 percent of drivers suffer from headaches and dizziness as a result of a lack of sleep and rest, and 28% have visual problems. Around 24% of drivers suffer from stress or hypertension. Despite the need, 81% of truck drivers in India do not have access to any medical facilities along the roadways. Project Suraksha is a ‘promise of protection' to the unsung heroes behind the wheels who are the backbone of the economy. While the truckers are providing their services diligently, their safety has taken a backseat. It is vital for truckers to keep an eye on their health conditions and hence, the brand decided to go one step further by making them aware of their current health status through this initiative. Mr. Punit Puri, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Motors Finance shared, “A symbiotic relationship brews between the growth of the economy and the pace of infrastructural development. As a significant way of attaining the latter, the transportation industry holds the onus for facilitating the movement of products and people. Evidently, it is the magnanimous truck drivers who bear the brunt and have been arduously combating them with little to no respite. Being in the industry and having worked with Drivers as our customers, we have always recognised their role in supporting our economy and country. We initiated Project Suraksha to show our appreciation for their sacrifice and sheer courage in the face of adversity. Through this health check-up program, we aimed at providing easy access to health screening with immediate reporting, raise awareness of their health risk status and improve their health-seeking behaviour, thereby contributing to their overall wellbeing.” A slew of numerous tests including obesity status check (BMI determination, body measurements); covid and respiratory risks determination with body temperature and oxygen saturation; blood pressure check for hypertension; lipid profile tests, ECG, blood sugar, haemoglobin for healthy heart; acuity, astigmatism, colour blindness and eyeglasses if recommended for vision - were all part of the overall health evaluation process. Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company is promoted by TMF Holdings Limited Head Quartered at Thane, Maharashtra. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 270+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers’ sales outlets. TMFL’s business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system. To learn more visit: www.tmf.co.in Tata Motors Finance Corporate Communications: Please mail us at corporatecommunication@tmf.co.in or call +91 22 6181 5400.

