Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 87 lakh seized from truck in Bhiwandi

Banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 87.72 lakh were seized from a truck in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The truck, belonging to a Uttar Pradesh-based transport firm, was parked in Anjur Dive area on Saturday and the seizure was made after it was searched on suspicion, the Narpoli police station official said.

A case has been registered against the driver and cleaner of the truck but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

