Left Menu

Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 87 lakh seized from truck in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:07 IST
Gutkha, tobacco items worth Rs 87 lakh seized from truck in Bhiwandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 87.72 lakh were seized from a truck in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The truck, belonging to a Uttar Pradesh-based transport firm, was parked in Anjur Dive area on Saturday and the seizure was made after it was searched on suspicion, the Narpoli police station official said.

A case has been registered against the driver and cleaner of the truck but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022